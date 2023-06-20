SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A date has been corrected in this story.

An impact damaged the side of an apartment building in the 100 block of E Lotta St. in southern Sioux Falls on the morning of June 18.

A photo sent to KELOLAND News Tuesday morning shows the hole in the side of the building, as those on scene examine the damage.

Photo by Jennifer Strawn

At the scene of the incident, KELOLAND News found the side of the building covered in a tarp, with bits of debris scattered in the lawn of the apartment.

Leading up to the damaged portion of the building were tracks leading from down the street, over the curb, across the drive and lawn and to the apartment.

According to Sioux Falls Police, the crash occurred at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday the 18th, when a 2018 Infinity driving east on Lotta left the roadway, striking the building.

Police say the driver, a 36-year-old woman, received non life-threatening injuries and was given a citation for a DWI.

The apartment that was hit was vacant at the time of the crash, and damage to the building was estimated at $30,000.

Damage to the car was estimated at $20,000.

In addition to the tracks, there was noticeable damage to the curb and to a tree, which appears to have been hit by the car on the way to the apartment.