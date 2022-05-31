UPDATED at 4:16 p.m. CT

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says one west-bound lane is now open.

Authorities in Rapid City are warning drivers of a crash near Reptile Gardens.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says a major two-car injury crash on Highway 16 has the west-bound lanes closed at Reptile Gardens.

Video from the South Dakota Highway Patrol shows the crash scene. The crash happened between Reptile Gardens and Bear Country.

As of 1:44 p.m. MT, authorities want drivers to find a different route through the area.