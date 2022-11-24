SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crash has caused a power outage in eastern Sioux Falls early Thanksgiving morning.

Sioux Falls Police told KELOLAND News a car crashed into a power pole along 26th Street between Bahnson Ave. and Cleveland Ave. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run and a man and a woman fled the scene on foot. Police believe alcohol was a factor and haven’t located the suspects.

Xcel Energy is reporting more than 2,500 are without power early Thursday morning. Xcel Energy’s outage map is reporting an estimated restoration time of 7:45 a.m.

At 7:30 a.m., Xcel was reporting only 839 customers without power.

Police say the call for the crash came at 5:03 a.m. Thursday.

Multiple stop lights and street lights along 26th Street were also out.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News online and on-air for more details as they become available.