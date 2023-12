SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a gas pump fire at a convenience store near downtown.

The call came in around 4:20 a.m. Sunday at the Get N Go at 14th and Minnesota.

Fire Rescue says a driver struck the gas pump, knocking it over and sparking a small fire at the base of the pump.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out.

They say the pump’s automatic shut-off mechanism limited the fire damage.

No one was hurt.