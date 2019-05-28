Crash causes damage at Watertown Post Office
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) -- The Watertown Post Office has "moderate" damage after a crash broke windows in front of the building on Tuesday.
According to a social media post from the South Dakota branch of the United States Post Office, delivery of the mail will not be affected but there are some limited retail functions available in the back of the building. The post also joked the post office "is NOT a drive-thru."
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
