SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The crash of a semi-truck and trailer carrying about 97 cattle closed a section of Interstate 29 near Dell Rapids early Thursday, the state Department of Public Safety said.

The semi-truck and trailer tipped over and slid into the median. Cattle left the trailer and were on the interstate and other areas.

“Most of the cattle were recovered by local residents and those on the scene,” said Tony Mangan of the DPS. “Some died due to injuries sustained in the crash. Others are still unaccounted for.”

The northbound and southbound lanes of I-29 between mile marker 98 and 104 were closed for about four hours from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

A second crash involving some of the wandering cattle and another semi-truck and trailer also occurred in the area.

The 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer were southbound on I-29 in the driving lane when the driver lost control of the lanes of travel due to fog and light rain about seven miles northwest of Dell Rapids, the DPS said. The vehicle drifted over the fog line on the west side. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle tipped over.

There were no people hurt.