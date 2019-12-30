Crash at 14th Street and Cliff Avenue Sunday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People are still feeling the effects of this weekend’s winter storm, especially those on the roads.

Our news crew got video of a crash at 14th Street and Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls just before 11 p.m. Sunday. According to officials, there were two vehicles involved.

Right now, we haven’t heard of any serious injuries.

The weekend storm made for dangerous driving conditions all over the city. We hope to find out more details about the number of crashes, and how serious they were, at Monday’s police briefing.

