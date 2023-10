SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are also trying to find the people involved in a crash and robbery.

Officers say two vehicles crashed around 4 a.m. Tuesday along East Rice Street.

Investigators say a woman in the vehicle that caused the crash pepper sprayed the driver of the other car.

The victim got out of the car — police say that’s when the suspects stole her car.

Authorities say the victim was not seriously hurt.