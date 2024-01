SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are on the scene of a serious traffic accident Thursday morning.

According to a post from the department, the crash, at the intersection of W Madison Street and N Marion Road, shut down northbound traffic for a little over an hour.

Photo of the crash at W Madison Street and N Marion Road Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. KELOLAND News will continue to provide updates both on air and online as they become available.