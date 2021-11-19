Cranksgiving will exercise your body and soul

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An upcoming event promises to exercise your body and soul.

Cranksgiving is a scavenger hunt and race rolled into one.

“You don’t have to just bike. You can run, you can roller-skate, you can skateboard, you just can’t drive a car,” Spoke-N-Sport Ambassador Melissa McCauley said.

Spoke-N-Sport hosts the annual event which collects food and toiletries for a cause. Participants must visit at least four local grocery stores during a 2-hour window, purchasing one item at each stop.

“We’re going to give them a list of food items to go pick up. They’re going to get points for those food items. We’re going to have some big items on there that they’ll get more points for, if they go to a local grocery like the Food Co-op they’ll get more points, and then they’ll bring that food back and they’ll be competing against a bunch of other teams that are doing the exact same thing,” Spoke-N-Sport Owner Chad Pickard said.

“The fun part about it is you will see groups passing and as you see them passing you see they went to Sunshine or they went to Hy-Vee and I’ve got to make it there, and as a group you rally together and divide and conquer,” McCauley said.

The items will then be donated to Feeding South Dakota.

“Winter’s coming and it’s one of those things that if we can provide something for our community that’s going to fill somebody’s belly, whether it be old or young, it’s heartwarming and brings a lot of joy not only to us but to our community in general,” McCauley said.

“We all know someone who needs something, maybe it’s food, maybe it’s just someone to talk to, so it does feel good that the cycling community can get together and give back to those people,” Pickard said.

Spoke-N-Sport hopes to have between 50 and 100 participants.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 20th at their new location on Cliff Avenue near Tuthill Park. The event runs from noon until 2:00 p.m.