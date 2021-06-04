Craig Nelson getting to know Lynx of all ages through basketball camp

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Brandon Valley’s youngest boys basketball players are getting to know the program’s new head coach.

After spending nearly a decade as boys basketball coach at Sioux Falls Washington, Craig Nelson is quickly making himself at home at Brandon Valley.

“It’s been great to meet the guys, meet a lot of the youth that are in town and are going to play basketball down the road. That’s kind of why I took a job like this is to be able to work with those little guys and really build a program from the ground up,” Brandon Valley head coach Craig Nelson said.

Nelson is hosting his first Little Lynx camp, but this isn’t your average first impression at a new job.

“I’ve seen a lot of these kids, I’ve seen a lot of these families. I’ve got a fourth grader and a second grader in the district, so it’s not totally new. I’ve been in this gym a lot before, but I love the first impressions, I love what I’m seeing out of my high school kids as they’re helping our young kids at camp this week and I like what I’m seeing out of our future Lynx players,” Nelson said.

Brandon Valley senior Riley Miller is among the players assisting at the camp and is more than impressed with Nelson.

“He’s very cool, there’s no half-reps, it’s always go hard, otherwise you’re going to get called out in front of the whole gym and that’s great about him, but outside of basketball he’s just a good guy and I really like him,” Brandon Valley senior Riley Miller said.

Nelson is currently pulling double-duty, working the youth basketball camp here in Brandon, while also preparing the Washington girls golf team for next week’s state “AA” tournament.

“You go in the gym a few hours a day and then you go out to the golf course. I mean really if you think about it that’s not too bad of a day for most people, so it’s been a lot of fun and the transition has been nice and looking forward to going all in on the basketball here in about a week,” Nelson said.

The three-day basketball camp ended Friday, while the state “double-A” girls golf tournament tees off Monday at Bakker Crossing in Sioux Falls.