Crafty Fox sues city of Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — A former Mitchell craft shop is suing the city. The owners of the Crafty Fox, say the city and the Mitchell Area Development Corporation violated their rights as small business owners.

Earlier this year the city bought their property on North Main, claiming it wasn’t safe.

Ronald and Janice Christensen say the only received a dollar, but the property is worth more than $170,000

The city transferred the building to the Mitchell Development Corporation, and is paying the corporation $150,000 to fix up the building.

