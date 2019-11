HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls realtor Melissa Peskey was shot and killed last December; she was 40 years old.

Saturday brought a fair in the Hartford area for her kids where vendors were selling goods.

“Melissa’s got the most kind-hearted soul that I have ever met,” said Kim Hoogendoorn of Rock Rapids, Iowa, a friend of Peskey’s who helped organize Saturday’s fair. “She’s just a beautiful person inside and out.”

Proceeds go to a scholarship fund for Peskey’s two kids.