MELLETTE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Mellette County are looking for more information after a cow was shot by a bow and arrow.

The Mellette County Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the north-central part of the county on Wednesday.

Officials say the cow will be put down, and her calf will be orphaned, creating a financial loss for the ranchers.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 605-259-3362 or the Rosebud Police at 605-856-2282.