Covington Care & Rehabilitation Center set to close August 1

Another nursing home in South Dakota will be closing its doors.

KELOLAND Investigates has learned that Covington Care and Rehabilitation Center in Sioux Falls has notified the department of Health it’ll be closing August 1.

There are currently 62 residents at the nursing home; a facility that’s been cited for numerous violations and has been under the microscope for quite some time.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has made public a previously unreleased list of hundreds of under-performing nursing homes across the country and one of them is Covington Care and Rehabilitation Center, in southwest Sioux Falls.

According to the report, most nursing homes have some deficiencies with the average being around six or seven per survey and correct their problems within a reasonable amount of time.

However, CMS has found more than a few with more serious problems than most.

KELOLAND Investigates obtained a copy of Covington’s health inspection report from November 2018. It’s almost 300 pages long and found numerous violations.

For instance, the mediation room containing a wheelchair scale and vending machines had a light fixture with a large amount of dead bugs in it.

The equipment storage room had a large amount of dust and white crusty residue on top of the cart. And a shelf containing polar packs, nebulizers and tube feeding machines had a significant amount of dust.

CMS has identified Covington Care and Rehabilitation Center as one of its Special Focus Facilities.

CMS says the longer the problems persist, the more stringent it’ll be in enforcing corrective actions; like fines or even termination from Medicare and Medicaid programs and if that happens, CMS says that usually means the facility will have to close.

Response from South Dakota Department of Health:

“The Health Department received notification of Black Hills Receiver’s intent to close the facility on May 31st. There are currently 62 residents at the facility and the anticipated closure date is August 1. In order to close, Federal regulations dictate that a nursing facility must provide the Department of Health, residents, and their families with a 60 day notice and ensure that all patients find alternative placement prior to closure. Once the Health Department receives formal notice, a closure plan is requested to ensure the safe transfer to the resident’s new home. In general, the closure plan identifies the process the facility takes to notify the residents, families or powers of attorney, an outline of the transportation of residents, and the disposition of all records. The Department of Human Service’s Ombudsman program assists with the identification of a new home and the transfer of residents. In this case, since the facility is receivership, Black Hills Receiver, LLC also needed permission from the Sixth Circuit Court.”