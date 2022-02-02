SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND parents could soon have a new tool to keep their kids safe from COVID-19. Pfizer is asking the FDA to give its vaccine emergency use approval for kids as young as six months old. If authorized, children could start getting the first of two doses by early March.

So far 15-thousand kids under the age of 10 have had confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota. In that age group, two deaths are connected to the virus. The Omicron variant is impacting younger people more often than the original COVID-19 strain.

“The first thing we need to talk about is safety and clearly their data for all age groups including the 0 to 4-year-olds, safety has clearly been proven beyond doubt. so that’s the first step the second thing we look for in vaccines is, is effective and we know right now after millions of doses given to ages 5 through 17 it is not only safe it is very effective, said Dr. Shankar Kurra of Monument Health in Rapid City.

The Pfizer vaccine proposed for kids 6 months to 5 years is a very low-dose version. It contains one-tenth the amount of vaccine adults get.

Lilian and Will, ages 4 and 3 at the time were part of the Pfizer study in Ohio. They both got two doses of the vaccine

“I told my friends that I was gonna get my shot,” said Lillian.

Their mother says they both did well and takes comfort in knowing they are protected from a serious illness. So far, it’s clear many other parents are still wary when it comes to getting their children vaccinated. Only 38% of children who are already eligible are fully vaccinated.

Dr.Kurra understands that but says enough time has passed that parents should feel confident this is the best way to protect their children. After all, thousands of South Dakota kids ages 5 to 17 have been vaccinated.

“We’ve been monitoring and they have done very well there are no signals of any safety-related issues and better still we are seeing the numbers, Hospitalizations are prevented, deaths are prevented and again the vast majority of kids hospitalized are in this country are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Kurra.

Of the kids who are being hospitalized in South Dakota right now, 90% are unvaccinated. On the whole, the vaccinated kids don’t get as sick.

There is a growing chance that some kids will need a third dose. This comes after Pfizer discovered the low dose regimen may not be enough in two to four-year-olds. The FDA could make its decision on the Pfizer vaccine in the next few weeks.