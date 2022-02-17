SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fans of the Foo Fighters are getting excited with tickets soon to be on sale for the band’s September concert at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. But this concert is not like many in Sioux Falls.

Unlike past events, the upcoming concert will have concrete COVID-19 regulations in place.

“This will be the first one where they will be requiring a vaccination card and/or proof of negative COVID test within 24-48 hours prior,” Mike Krewson, General Manager Denny Sanford Premier, said.

You can buy your tickets for yourself or others but there will be an extra step the night of the event.

“Typically there will be a screening process where you have to show that proof of vaccination or have a negative COVID test, with an approved ID, so a drivers license state-issued card,” Krewson said.

And you can’t just swing by the drug store for a test.

“Those cannot be at home tests, they have to be through your health care provider, through a documented source,” Krewson said.

These regulations are put forward by the incoming tour.

“So it depends on each market each show and for this one it’s the tour that’s demanding it more than anything,” Ryan McCarthy, Director of Marketing for Premier Center.

Even with these regulations, officials are expecting a big turnout for the event.

“I think this is something Sioux Falls and really the Sioux Empire has really been asking for, from us, is bringing these acts so they can be in Sioux Falls and not go to Omaha and Minneapolis,” McCarthy said.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10, you can buy them either in person or you can go to ticketmaster.com.