SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Holidays are approaching fast, meaning gatherings with family and friends.

Unfortunately, the number of Covid cases is on the rise. A Sanford Doctor says they’ve seen more than a 20 percent increase in cases in the last week.

Doctors in KELOLAND say this winter, we can expect to see COVID, the flu, and RSV all circulating at the same time. The severity of those illnesses could depend on vaccinations.

CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen got her Covid shot last month…and acknowledged Covid vaccine uptake in the U.S. is a little slow.

“I know folks want to leave Covid in the rear-view mirror, but unfortunately, it is still here and is still causing folks to get very sick and, and, even die,” said Dr. Cohen.

Dr. Jeremy Cauwels agrees. As Sanford’s chief physician, he says getting vaccinated is still the best defense for yourself and for those you love.

“I’m very happy to say that Covid isn’t as severe as it was in years past, but certainly no one wants to be sick over the holidays, and so I think that if there is something you can do either by giving yourself a vaccine, especially if you are in a high-risk category or calling your doctor and getting on treatment both of those things can really help you out making sure you get through the holidays safely,” said Dr. Cauwels.

Cauwels says while this year’s flu hits hard right away, Covid kind of sneaks up on you.

“It’s one of those things where the first couple of days you might not think it’s that bad, but it is absolutely worth getting tested because we can treat you with something before it gets worse,” said Dr. Cauwels.

According to the CDC, there are precautions we can all take for Thanksgiving gatherings: If you’re sick, stay home, wear a mask, and increase ventilation in your home or workspace.

Hopefully, you won’t have to do any of these things and can enjoy a happy and healthy Thanksgiving.