SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 shots for children under the age of five have been approved by the FDA, and doses are now available in South Dakota.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), the vaccine was scheduled to arrive on Monday, June 20. “Providers can begin administering the vaccine as soon as they have it,” said the DOH via email.

Parents and guardians looking to get their children vaccinated should contact their primary care provider for info on availability and scheduling.