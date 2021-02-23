COVID-19 vaccines available at Sioux Falls Hy-Vee pharmacies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Getting a COVID-19 vaccination in South Dakota is getting more convenient. South Dakotans who are 65 and older are now eligible. And getting a shot is as easy as heading to the grocery store.

Jackie Christenson is ready to roll up her sleeve this morning.

“I came for my shot, I’m very excited,” getting COVID-19 vaccine, Jackie Christenson said.

She came to the Hy-Vee near 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hy-Vee pharmacists started the process two weeks ago with the CDC allocated Moderna shipments, since then the number of doses has grown.

“This week with the Pfizer allocation, that opened up a lot of locations for us, including all of the Sioux Falls Hy-Vee pharmacies in the state so it’s gone really well,” director of public relations, Hy-Vee, Christina Gayman said.

She says they received the vaccines on Monday, and the goal is to have them administered by Saturday.

“Because this is Pfizer and not Moderna, there’s a little bit of a shorter window on when we need to get those vaccines administered, so we want to make sure that everybody knows we have them so we can get those into people’s arms,” Gayman said.

To receive a vaccine you must have an appointment. You can schedule one online.

“Vaccines are free, but if you do have insurance, we do try to bill insurance first, and then please wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth, and then you’ll be walked through that checking in process once you get to your appointment,” Gayman said.

Something Christenson says was an easy process. She’s now excited that she is able to help protect herself against COVID-19.

“I think it’s really important, I believe in the science of it, I’ve had family members have COVID, nothing to mess with,” Christenson said.