COVID-19 vaccine distributed to members of Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate

SISSETON, S.D. (KELO) — The Woodrow Wilson Keeble Memorial Health Care Center in Sisseton received its first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on December 21, and vaccinations of Indian Health Service health care staff started two days later.

Allison Renville, spokesperson for the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate COVID-19 response team, said they hope over half of the IHS staff will soon be vaccinated.

“It is all voluntary, so whoever wants the vaccination will get it,” Renville said. “And right now, you know, they are really leading the cause right now just to set an example.”

Delbert Hopkins Jr., chairman of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate, says phase one of their vaccine distribution includes IHS staff, first responders and some elderly people in long-term care facilities. The first shipment included 300 doses.

“As a Native American Indigenous people, we are home at this time,” Hopkins said. “To get sick, especially with these COVID numbers, that we do have quite a few tribal members that pass on because of the COVID. One is too many already.”

Both Hopkins and Renville say around two-thirds of the tribal population is considered high-risk.

“To sustain our community. You know, we can’t afford to lose any elders. We can’t afford to lose any of our population,” Renville said.

“We are losing our speakers. Especially our older ones and we need those elders around to keep those stories and the language around,” Hopkins said.

“It’s more important for us now than ever to pay attention to science, to believe the professionals and healthcare workers and do what we can to protect our community,” Renville said.

Tribal officials also recommend members update their contact information with IHS, so they can reach people. The chairman says they are expecting to receive additional information on the second shipment of the vaccine soon.