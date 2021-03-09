COVID-19: The city and state’s response one year ago

It was nearly one year ago that South Dakota reported its first case of COVID-19.

It was big news at the time.

Sioux Falls city leaders and health care professionals didn’t really know what to expect in the weeks and months to follow, so they began preparing for the worst.

On March 16th, the city of Sioux Falls wasn’t taking any chances in the fight against Covid.

It opened the Emergency Operations Center,

It’s typically set up to respond to natural disasters, but this time it was to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

“We are not panicking. We’re just moving forward and we’re going to do our best to ensure the safety of the community,” Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith said.

In the following weeks, the number of positive cases quickly grew. The city began holding daily briefings to keep the public informed.

Governor Kristi Noem signed an executive order requiring all schools statewide to close and begin offering online classes.

She also postponed all state tournaments.

The city passed an ordinance restricting bars and restaurants from having no more than 10 customers at a time, which forced many of them to shut down.

On April 3rd the city reported its first death due to covid; at Avera Prince of Peace.

“The health and safety of our residents is our priority, and we are deeply saddened by this loss,” Justin Hinker, administrator for Avera Prince of Peace, said in the release. “We will take all precautions possible to stop the spread of this virus in our facility.”

A few days later, Smithfield Foods was identified as a hot spot in the country with over 80 employees testing positive for COVID-19.

It set off a heated conversation between Smithfield’s CEO and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken about its outbreak.

“They’re mad, I’m mad, it’s tense, ” TenHaken said.

The plant was temporarily shutdown, which created another serious problem, a disruption in the food supply.

“All you have to do is go to a grocery store or go to a meat counter and see the limited supply in front of you and you’ll understand there’s a reason why our meatpacking ag processing facilities are critical and being told by the federal government please stay open,” TenHaken said.

Eventually, the meatpacking plant reopened after modifications were made to keep workers safe while following strict CDC guidelines.

Little did we know at the time, the outbreak at the meatpacking plant was just the beginning.

As of today, there are nearly 2,100 active cases in the state.



There are also currently 71 coronavirus patients in South Dakota hospitals.

Health officials confirmed 157 new cases.

The health department did not report any new deaths.

So far, more 16 percent of South Dakotans have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations.