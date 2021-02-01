COVID-19 testing booth set up at Black Hills Stock Show

This is the second year in a row Monument Health has played a role in the Black Hills Stock Show. However this year, the hospital is focusing on COVID-19 safety and prevention.

The Black Hills Stock Show is one of the largest events in South Dakota.

“We knew a lot of people were going to be here and we really felt it was incumbent upon us as the largest health care provider in Western South Dakota to provide needed resources, to be able to answer questions,” Cory Ferguson, Community Relations Specialist, said.

The Monument Health booth is set up in the ice arena across from the cattle barn. It offers free COVID PCR testing for asymptomatic patients, blood work, and different vaccinations.

“Beyond that, they’re able to help people get scheduled for their COVID vaccine if they’d like as well,” Ferguson said.

“With the prevalence of COVID, with the spread of COVID amongst asymptomatic patients, it’s a way for us to prevent the spread and also early identify patients that may be infected with the virus,” Stohrer said.

Since the booth opened last Friday, about 50 patients have utilized the lab services from Monument Health.

Traci Stohrer is the Lab Outreach Manager at the booth.

“It’s been a little slower so we hope more people will take advantage of the testing that were offerred,” Stohrer said.

The booth will be open through February 6th during Rodeo Rapid City. Masks are required and other COVID-19 precautions are in place, including hand sanitizing and social distancing.