Sioux Area Metro schedule reduced for staffing issues caused by COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Starting Thursday, the Sioux Area Metro will be reducing service because of staffing issues due to COVID-19.

The city of Sioux Falls says all fixed routes are moving to hourly service on weekdays, starting at 5:45 a.m. from the Downtown Bus Depot. Route 11 service will start at 6:15 a.m.

Saturday service will remain the same service and routes will be switched back to normal schedule once staffing issues are resolved. A new schedule will be available at the Downtown Depot, as well as online at siouxfalls.org/sam.