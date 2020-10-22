COVID-19 safety measures at upcoming Sportmen’s Showcase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Noem’s Sportsmen’s Showcase begins Friday.

The two-day event at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena includes a trade show geared toward all things outdoors.

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center General Manager Mike Krewson says, just like in past events, its Venue Shield protocols will be in place.

Those will include social distancing, hand sanitizer stations, and face coverings required for all staff.

Krewson says they’ve also worked with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development on any extra safety measures.

“For this event they’ve asked for some additional hand sanitizer stations to be put out, but again, with no local ordinances in place masks will be encouraged but certainly not required for attendees,” Denny Sanford PREMIER Center General Manager Mike Krewson said.

There will also be an acoustic performance in the PREMIER Center.

KELOLAND News also reached out to Governor Kristi Noem’s Office about the safety measures being taken.

You can read the statement below:

“Governor Noem has trusted South Dakotans to make the best decisions for themselves and their loved-ones, and this is true for the Sportsmen’s Showcase. CDC guidelines are still recommended, and attendees should practice good hygiene, wash their hands, stay home if they’re sick, and consider staying home if they are in the vulnerable population. Because we are guests of the Premier Center this weekend, we encourage all visitors to adhere to the guidelines that will be and have been put forth. We’re excited for Governor Noem’s inaugural Sportsmen’s Showcase!”