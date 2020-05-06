Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 5 new deaths reported in Minnehaha County, active cases decrease

COVID-19 recovery center for the homeless population set up in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The homeless population is at high risk for catching COVID-19.

That’s why city and county leaders are setting up a recovery center for Sioux Falls’ population.

The agreement means Health and Human Services will use a local hotel for positive cases of the virus, rather than putting them in the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House or the Union Gospel Mission.

“As we ramp down, we’ll basically just back out of the hotel and basically just use motel rooms as we need to for this population,” Kari Benz with Health and Human Services said.

Benz says there will be security and a local vendor will provide meals.

