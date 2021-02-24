COVID-19 precautions are helping cut down on cases of the flu

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota health officials say precautions taken in the state against COVID-19 is also helping fight the seasonal flu.

During Wednesday’s COVID briefing, State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton gave an update on the flu in South Dakota. He says so far this season there have been 45 influenza cases in South Dakota with 7 people hospitalized and 2 deaths due to the flu.

“This same time last year, we’d had already seen around 7,600 cases, 270 hospitalizations and 12 deaths from influenza. And so again when I say it is a very mild season it definitely has been a-typical so far,” Clayton said.

State health officials says the flu season usually peaks in February but they have seen earlier and later peaks in different years.