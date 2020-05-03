COVID-19 postpones sentencing in slaying of Yankton woman

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Sentencing for the man convicted of killing a South Dakota woman in 2018 has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Joseph Lloyd James, of Norfolk, Nebraska was initially scheduled to be sentenced May 6 for killing Phyllis Hunhoff.

James earlier pleaded guilty to in federal court in Omaha in the November 5, 2018 kidnapping, stabbing and strangulation of the 59-year-old Yankton woman.

Prosecutors say Hunhoff was abducted as she left her mother’s home in Utica, South Dakota.

Sentencing for James has been pushed back to June 24 at the federal courthouse in Omaha.