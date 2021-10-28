COVID-19 positive cases nearly double at Women’s Prison

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 is spreading at the South Dakota women’s prison.

As of Thursday evening, there are currently 39 positive inmates, according to the Department of Corrections Communications & Information Manager Michael Winder.

The DOC’s weekly case report released on Tuesday showed just 21 positive cases in inmates at the facility. A mass testing event was held at the facility on Tuesday.

Inmates who spoke to KELOLAND News on Wednesday shared concerns including a lack of disinfection materials, lack of preventative measures and lack of clear information about the growing outbreak.

