COVID-19 livestreams on KELOLAND.com in June

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News will livestream COVID-19 updates from local, state and health officials from across the area.

As we are notified of daily plans to address the public, we’ll update this story with those details. You can also find links to the past livestreams during the month of June in this story.

Monday, June 1

10:30 a.m. Sioux Falls police briefing. Mayor Paul TenHaken and Police Chief Matt Burns are expected to speak. (See below).

11:45 a.m. Department of Health briefing (See below).

1 p.m. Gov. Kristi Noem (Click link to watch)

June livestreams

May Livestreams

KELOLAND News compiled livestreamed COVID-19 updates from May in the story below.

April Livestreams

KELOLAND News compiled livestreamed COVID-19 updates from local, state and health officials from across the area for the month of April. You can find them in links below.