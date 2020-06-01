Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 41 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 62; Active cases at 1,069
WATCH at 1 p.m.: Gov. Noem update on National Guard, COVID-19

COVID-19 livestreams on KELOLAND.com in June

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News will livestream COVID-19 updates from local, state and health officials from across the area.

As we are notified of daily plans to address the public, we’ll update this story with those details.  You can also find links to the past livestreams during the month of June in this story. 

Monday, June 1

10:30 a.m. Sioux Falls police briefing. Mayor Paul TenHaken and Police Chief Matt Burns are expected to speak. (See below).

11:45 a.m. Department of Health briefing (See below).

1 p.m. Gov. Kristi Noem (Click link to watch)

June livestreams

TenHaken, Burns said youth involved in illegal activity after peaceful protest will be held accountable

May Livestreams

KELOLAND News compiled livestreamed COVID-19 updates from May in the story below.

COVID-19 livestreams on KELOLAND.com in May

April Livestreams

KELOLAND News compiled livestreamed COVID-19 updates from local, state and health officials from across the area for the month of April. You can find them in links below.

COVID-19 Livestreams on KELOLAND.com

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

