SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is hope on the horizon. That’s the message from two of South Dakota’s largest health care providers.



Tuesday, Avera and Sanford gave us an update on where we stand in the fight against COVID-19.

They say for the past 10 days, case numbers have been dropping.



But, they don’t want people to get a false sense of security, because we are not out of the woods yet.

With the number of active COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations dropping in South Dakota, hopes are running high that the endemic is in sight.

“But we aren’t there yet,” Dr. David Basel of Avera Health said.

Health officials met with the media today and said the numbers are heading in the right direction, but we still need to be vigilant.

“We peaked about the last week of January and pulled back 20 to 30 percent, but we are still considerably higher than where we were in 2021,” Dr. David Basel of Avera Health said.

That’s why the doctors are still encouraging people to get vaccinated and boosted, even if you’ve already had COVID-19.

“By getting boosted you will significantly reduce your chances of getting severely ill and hospitalized due to covid and in turn help our hospital capacity,” Dr. Mike Wilde of Sanford Health said.

On another promising note, the FDA advisory committee will be meeting next week to discuss lowering the age of the Pfizer vaccine down to six months of age.

They’re hoping those vaccinations could begin in about two weeks.

Doctors say the pandemic is also having a huge impact on people’s mental health and at times putting hospital workers in danger.

“It also involves substance use, it involves violence toward staff and that’s really one of the main reasons why we like to get messaging out about taking care of yourself,” Dr. Wilde said.

“If you feel like you may be suffering and you need some help please reach out to somebody,” Dr. Basel said.

In the meantime, they are thanking the public for all they are doing, getting vaccinated, boosted, wearing masks and social distancing.

“It has had an impact that is why we are seeing a leveling off and why we are seeing hope on the horizon and thank the public for that and please stay with us a little bit longer,” Dr. Basel said.

Dr. Basel said last week was one of the deadliest on record at Avera with 25 COVID-19 patients who died.