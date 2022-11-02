SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 data once a week.

KELOLAND News is tracking the case data as it is released.

As new numbers are shared in November, we will update this story with the latest details.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW latest COVID-19 case numbers for South Dakota

Find links to COVID-19 reports from the past three months at the end of this story.

The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,065 in South Dakota.

According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths are up six from 3,059 the previous week. The new deaths include five women and 1 man in the following age groups: 30-39; 70-79 (3); 80+ (2). The new deaths were in the following counties: Aurora, Codington, Day, McPherson, Minnehaha and Walworth.

As of October 5, the DOH has updated its COVID-19 dashboard. The information on community spread is no longer available on the South Dakota DOH page; instead, users are directed to the CDC tracker.

There are now 81 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from last week (56). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,933 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 832 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 265,019, up from last week (264,187). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The number of recovered cases is at 261,350.

As of the time this story was published, there was no changes reported in the COVID-19 variant totals from the previous week.

The number of Omicron cases detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring is now at 1,998. The state is also reporting 202 Omicron BA.2 cases.

There have been 1,720 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) is detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH now directs users to the CDC page for vaccination information.