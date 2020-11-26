COVID-19 in South Dakota: No update Thursday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There’s no new COVID-19 case update in South Dakota for Thanksgiving.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced on Twitter there’ll be no data dashboard update on Thursday. New coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths are typically reported to the public before noon each day.

Friday’s update will include data from two days — Wednesday and Thursday results.

The DOH wished people a happy Thanksgiving.

As of Wednesday, the COVID-19 death toll was at 849 in South Dakota. There have been 434 deaths reported since Nov. 1. There are 76,142 total cases, 570 current hospitalizations and 15,312 active cases.

Only four of South Dakota’s 66 counties are not listed as having “substantial” community spread.

The Minnesota Department of Health also did not provide a situation update on Thursday in observation of the Thanksgiving holiday.

North Dakota’s Department of Health reported 952 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. North Dakota has 302 current hospitalizations, 8,345 active cases and 897 deaths with 10 new deaths reported on Thursday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that Iowa has 3,337 new COVID-19 cases and 41 more virus-related deaths on Thursday.

