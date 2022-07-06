SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health is releasing updated COVID-19 data once each week.

KELOLAND News is tracking the COVID-19 case data released by the South Dakota Department of Health.

As new data is released in July, we’ll update this story with the latest report details.

The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by two in South Dakota from the previous week.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,940 people have died during the pandemic, up two from 2,938 the previous week. The deaths were two men. New deaths were reported in the following age ranges: 30-39 (1); 80+ (1). Deaths were reported in Brookings and Faulk Counties.

Active cases are now at 3,299, up from the previous report (3,101).

As of July 6, 56 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 66 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from last week (53). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,076 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 1,182 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 245,705, up from last week (244,523). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 25% for June 28 – July 4.

The number of recovered cases is at 239,466.

There have been 1,720 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The number of Omicron cases is now at 1,168. The state is also reporting 108 Omicron BA.2 cases.

For COVID-19 vaccines, 74% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 60% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 33% of those eligible have completed their booster dose. Those numbers are unchanged from the previous week.

There have been 722,709 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 500,915 of the Moderna vaccine and 38,263 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 1,261,887 total doses administered in South Dakota with 527,970 total persons receiving the vaccine.