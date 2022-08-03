SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by seven in South Dakota from the previous week.

According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,963 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,956 the previous week. New deaths include six women and one man in the following age ranges: 70-79 (1); 80+ (6). New deaths were reported in each of the following counties: Beadle, Brookings, Clay, Hughes (2), Sanborn and Tripp Counties.

Active cases are now at 4,433, up from the previous report (4,390).

As of July 27, 57 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 89 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, up from last week (82). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,314 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 1,574 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 251,860, up from last week (250,286). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 23.4% for July 26 – August 1.

The number of recovered cases is at 244,464.

The number of Omicron cases detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring is now at 1,367. The state is also reporting 143 Omicron BA.2 cases.

There have been 1,720 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) is detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

For COVID-19 vaccines, 74% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 60% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 34% of those eligible have completed their booster dose.

There have been 735,325 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 507,066 of the Moderna vaccine and 38,290 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 1,280,681 total doses administered in South Dakota with 531,198 total persons receiving the vaccine.