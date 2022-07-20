SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by two in South Dakota from the previous week.

According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, two more people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,947 the previous week. The new deaths include one man and one woman in the following age ranges: 60-69 (1); 80+ (1). One new death was reported in the following counties: Fall River and Pennington.

Active cases are now at 4,176, up from the previous report (3,857).

As of July 20, 63 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “high” or “substantial” community spread. “High” community spread is 100 cases or greater per 100,000 or a 10% or greater PCR test positivity rate.

There are now 86 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from last week (89). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 11,200 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 1,514 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 248,788, up from last week (247,274). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The latest seven-day PCR test positivity rate for the state is 25.5% for July 12 – 18.

The number of recovered cases is at 241,665.

The number of Omicron cases detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring is now at 1,305. The state is also reporting 135 Omicron BA.2 cases.

There have been 1,720 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) is detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

For COVID-19 vaccines, 74% the population 5-years-old and above has received at least one dose while 60% have completed the vaccination series. For booster doses, 33% of those eligible have completed their booster dose. Those numbers are unchanged for the past week.

There have been 724,867 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered, 502,136 of the Moderna vaccine and 38,221 doses of the Janssen vaccine.

There have been 1,265,224 total doses administered in South Dakota with 528,514 total persons receiving the vaccine, which is an increase of three over the past week.