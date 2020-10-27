COVID-19 in South Dakota: 989 new total cases; Death toll remains at 375; Active cases at 11,188

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota surpassed 40,000 total coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 395 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, according to the latest update from the state department of health.

On Tuesday, 989 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total case count to 40,730, up from Monday (39,741).

Recovered cases in South Dakota are now at 29,167, up from Monday (28,305).

Active cases are at 11,188, up from Monday (11,061) and a new single-day record.

The death toll remained at 375.

Current hospitalizations are at 395, up from Monday (377) at the highest it has been since the pandemic began. Total ever hospitalized is now at 2,483, up from Monday (2,453).

Total persons tested negative is now at 208,435, up from Monday (207,353).

There were 2,071 new persons tested reported on Tuesday.