COVID-19 in South Dakota: 985 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,147; Active cases at 16,148

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Thirty-six new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,147. There have been 201 deaths reported in December. The new deaths were 17 men and 19 women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (5); 70-79 (7); 80+ (24).

On Wednesday, 985 new total coronavirus cases were reported bringing the state’s total case count up to 88,023, up from Tuesday (87,038). Total recovered cases are now at 70,728, up from Tuesday (69,144).

Active cases are now at 16,148, down from from Tuesday (16,783).

Current hospitalizations are at 501, up from Tuesday (491). Total hospitalizations are now at 4,974, up from Tuesday (4,291).

Total persons tested negative is now at 256,449, up from Tuesday (255,385).

There were 2,049 new persons tested reported on Wednesday. Wednesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 48%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 12.8%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The 1-day PCR test positivity rate for Wednesday is 10.6%.

Only seven of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as not having “substantial” community spread.