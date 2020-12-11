COVID-19 in South Dakota: 945 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,210; Active cases at 15,622

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — For the third day in a row, 30 or more new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health with 33 new deaths announced Friday.

The death toll is now at 1,210. There have been 264 deaths reported in December. The new deaths were 12 men and 21 women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (5); 70-79 (4); 80+ (24).

On Friday, 945 new coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 89,672, up from Thursday (88,727). Total recovered cases are now at 72,840, up from Wednesday (71,316).

Active cases are now at 15,622, down from Thursday (16,234).

Current hospitalizations are now at 467, down from Thursday (491). Total hospitalizations are now at 5,086, up from Thursday (5,025).

Total persons tested negative is now at 258,697, up from Thursday (257,473).

There were 2,169 new persons tested reported on Friday. Friday’s new person tested positivity rate is 43%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 11.8%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 12%.

Only seven of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as not having “substantial” community spread.