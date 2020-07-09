COVID-19 in South Dakota: 94 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 101; Active cases at 904

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus in South Dakota surpassed 100 on Thursday, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

The three new deaths were all women with two listed in the 60-69 age range and one 80+ age range. One death was listed in Yankton County, one in Todd County and one in Pennington County. South Dakota’s first death from COVID-19 was reported on March 10.

A total of 94 new positive cases were announced, bringing the state’s COVID-19 positive cases to 7,336, up from Wednesday (7,242). Total recoveries increased to 6,331, up 51 from Wednesday (6,280).

Active cases is at 904, up from Wednesday (864).

Current hospitalizations is at 61, up from Wednesday (54). Total hospitalizations are now at 718, up from Wednesday (709).

Negative tests increased to 79,974 up from Wednesday (78,984). A total of 1,084 new tests were reported on Thursday.

The state department of health will provide a media update at 11:45 a.m. You can listen to the update on KELOLAND.com.