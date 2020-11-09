COVID-19 in South Dakota: 907 new total cases; Death toll rises to 537; Active cases at 16,266

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Active coronavirus cases and current hospitalizations reached new single-day record highs as one new COVID-19 death was reported in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 537. There have been 112 deaths since Nov. 1.

On Monday, South Dakota reported 907 new total cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total case count to 56,311, up from Sunday (55,404). Total recovered cases is now at 39,508, up from Sunday (39,118).

Active cases are now at 16,266, up from Sunday (15,750) and a new single-day record.

Current persons hospitalized for COVID-19 is at 566, up 20 from Sunday (546) and another single-day record. Total hospitalizations are now at 3,227, up from Sunday (3,184).

Total persons tested negative is now at 222,492, up from Sunday (221,631).

There were 1,768 new persons tested reported on Monday. Monday’s new person test positivity-rate is 51 percent.