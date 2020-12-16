COVID-19 in South Dakota: 905 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,300; Active cases at 10,987

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Thirty-nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported as the death toll hit 1,300 in South Dakota, according to Wednesday’s update from the state department of health.

New on Wednesday, the DOH is reporting deaths in two different categories — deaths among people with COVID-19 and deaths caused by COVID-19. On the state website, “deaths among people with COVID-19” is described by “reflects people who died with COVID-19, but COVID-19 may not have been the cause of death listed on the death certificate.”

The death toll is now at 1,300. There have been 354 deaths reported in December. The new deaths are 22 men and 17 women.

On Wednesday, 905 new total coronavirus cases were reported bringing the state’s total case count to 92,603, up from Tuesday (91,699). Total recovered cases are now at 80,316, up from Tuesday (78,919).

Active cases are now at 10,987, down from Tuesday (11,519). South Dakota hasn’t been under 11,000 active cases since late October.

Current hospitalizations are now at 412, down from Tuesday (435). Total hospitalizations are at 5,265, up from Tuesday (5,242).

Total persons tested negative is now at 263,011, up from Tuesday (261,583).

There were 2,333 new persons tested reported on Wednesday. Wednesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 38%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 9.9%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 13.8%.

Only 10 of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as not having “substantial” community spread.

Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Wednesday, 405 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered to 405 total persons. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.