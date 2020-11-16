COVID-19 in South Dakota: 897 new total cases; Death toll remains at 644; Active cases at 18,139

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There were more than 2,000 new recovered coronavirus cases and less than 1,000 new total coronavirus cases reported by the South Dakota Department of Health on Monday.

The death toll remained at 644. There have been 219 deaths reported since Nov. 1.

On Monday, 897 new coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 66,278, up from Sunday (65,381). Total recovered cases are now at 47,495, up 2,118 from Sunday (45,377).

Active cases are now at 18,139, down from Sunday (19,360).

Current hospitalizations are at 560, up from Sunday (553). Total hospitalizations are at 3,698, up from Sunday (3,644).

Total persons tested negative are now at 229,869, up from Sunday (228,733).

There were 2,033 new persons tested reported on Monday. Sixty-two of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as “substantial” community spread. Four counties are listed as “moderate” community spread.

On Monday, the new person test positivity-rate is 44 percent. The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 21.4 percent. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily.