COVID-19 in South Dakota: 783 new total cases; Death toll remains at 819; Active cases at 17,350

This article has been revised to reflect the following correction: There are now 73,848 total coronavirus cases as of Monday in South Dakota.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — No new COVID-19 deaths were reported but active coronavirus cases and current hospitalizations both increased in Monday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll remained at 819. There have been 404 deaths reported since Nov. 1.

On Monday, 783 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 73,848, up from Sunday (73,065). Total recovered cases are now at 55,679, up from Sunday (55,349).

Active cases are now at 17,350, up from Sunday (16,897).

Current hospitalizations are at 582, up from Sunday (577). Total hospitalizations are now at 4,107, up from Sunday (4,094).

Total persons tested negative are now at 239,449, up from Sunday (238,153).

There were 2,079 new persons tested reported on Monday. The new person test positivity-rate is 37%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 14.8%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The DOH 1-day PCR test positivity rate is reported at 16%.

Sixty-two of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread. Four counties are listed for “moderate” community spread.