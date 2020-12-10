COVID-19 in South Dakota: 704 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,177; Active cases at 16,234

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Thirty new COVID-19 deaths were reported and active cases increased slightly in Thursday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll is now at 1,177. There have been 231 deaths reported in December. The new deaths were 17 men and 13 women listed in the following age ranges: 60-69 (2); 70-79 (6); 80+ (22).

On Thursday, 704 new coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 88,727, up from Wednesday (88,023). Total recovered cases are now at 71,316, up from Wednesday (70,728).

Active cases are now at 16,234, up from Wednesday (16,148).

Current hospitalizations are now at 491, down from Wednesday (501). Total hospitalizations are now at 5,025, up from Wednesday (4,974).

Total persons tested negative is now at 257,473, up from Wednesday (256,449).

There were 1,728 new persons tested reported on Thursday. Thursday’s new person tested positivity rate is 40%.

The latest 7-day all test positivity rate, reported by the DOH, is 12%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 8.6%.

Only seven of South Dakota’s 66 counties are listed as not having “substantial” community spread.