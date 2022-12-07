SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,106 in South Dakota.

According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up seven from 3,099 the previous week. The new deaths include three women and four man in the following age ranges: 2 in the 50-59 year range; 2 in 70-79 year range and 3 in 80+ age range. The deaths were from the following counties: Bennett, Davison, Dewey, Fall River, Minnehaha, Stanley and Todd.

Active cases are now at 776, up from the previous report (759).

As of October 5, the DOH has updated its COVID-19 dashboard. The information on community spread is no longer available on the South Dakota DOH page; instead, users are directed to the CDC tracker.

There are now 62 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from last week (74). Throughout the pandemic, there have been 12,126 total people who have been hospitalized.

There were 1,089 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported.

The state’s total case count is now at 269,886, up from last week (268,797). That total does not include at-home positive results as those are not required to be reported to the state.

The number of recovered cases is at 266,004.

The number of Omicron cases detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring is now at 2,089. The state is also reporting 209 Omicron BA.2 cases.

There have been 1,721 Delta variant cases (B.1.617.2 and AY lineages) detected in South Dakota through sentinel monitoring. There have been 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (Alpha variant), 4 cases of P.1. (Gamma variant) and 2 cases of the B.1.351 (Beta variant).

The DOH now directs users to the CDC page for vaccination information.