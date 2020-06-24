COVID-19 in South Dakota: 66 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 84; Active cases at 781

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from the coronavirus increase by one up to 84, according to the latest COVID-19 testing results from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The new death was listed as a man in the age range 80+ in Minnehaha County. Minnehaha County has reported 55 COVID-19 deaths, while Pennington County is at 12.

On Wednesday, there were 66 new positive cases announced, bringing the state’s total to 6,419, up from Tuesday (6,353). There were 57 new recoveries for a new total of 5,554, up from Tuesday (5,497).

Active cases are now at 781, up from Tuesday (773).

Current hospitalizations are now at 81, down from Tuesday (85). Total hospitalizations increased to 629, five more than Tuesday (624).

There were 68,658 negative test results announced, up from Tuesday (67,633).

A total of 1,091 tests were reported on Wednesday. There were 303 new tests announced on Monday and 657 announced on Tuesday.