COVID-19 in South Dakota: 65 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 107; Active cases at 886

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Coronavirus deaths in South Dakota increased by six on Friday, according to the state department of health.

The new deaths were listed as four men and two women. Three new deaths were listed in the 80+ age range, two in the 30-39 age range and one in the 60-69 age range. The state’s death toll is now at 107. Three deaths were in Pennington County, two in Hughes County and one was listed in Minnehaha County.

On Friday, 65 new positive cases were announced, bringing the state’s total positive cases to 7,401, up from Thursday (7,336). There have been 6,408 recoveries, 77 more than Thursday (6,331).

Active cases are now at 886, down from Thursday (904).

Current hospitalizations are 65, up from Thursday (61). Total hospitalizations are at 726, up from Thursday (718).

There have been a total of 81,141 negative tests, up from Thursday (79,974).

On Friday, a total of 1,232 new test results were reported.