COVID-19 in South Dakota: 621 new total cases; Death toll rises to 330; Active cases at 8,441

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Seven new COVID-19 deaths were announced along with more active coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in Tuesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.

The death toll increased to 330. There have now been 107 deaths in October, the deadliest month of the pandemic. Of the new deaths, five were men and two were women with one in the 50-59 age range, 2 in the 70-79 age range and four in the 80+ age range.

On Tuesday, 621 new coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 34,457, up from Monday (33,836). Total recoveries are now at 25,686, up from Monday (25,125).

Active cases are now at 8,441, up from Monday (8,388) and another daily record high.

Current hospitalizations are at 329, up from Monday (304). Total hospitalizations are at 2,193, up from Monday (2,146).

Total persons tested negative is now at 200,269, up from Monday (198,614).

There were 2,276 new persons tested reported on Tuesday.