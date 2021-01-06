COVID-19 in South Dakota: 607 new total cases; Death toll rises to 1,519; Active cases at 6,387

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Six new COVID-19 deaths were announced as active coronavirus cases increased by more than 300 in Wednesday’s update from the South Dakota Department of Health.
The death toll is now at 1,519. The new deaths were four men and two women in the following age ranges: 60 -69 (1); 70 -79 (3); 80+ (2).
On Wednesday, 607 new total coronavirus cases were announced bringing the state’s total case count to 101,684, up from Tuesday (101,076). Total recovered cases are now at 93,778, up from Tuesday (93,529).
Active cases are now at 6,387, up from Tuesday (6,034).
Current hospitalizations are at 264, down from Tuesday (270). Total hospitalizations are at 5,805, up from Tuesday (5,764).
Total persons negative is now at 277,357, up from Tuesday (276,286).
There were 1,678 new persons tested reported on Wednesday. Wednesday’s new person tested positivity rate is 36%.
The latest 7-day all test positivity rate reported by the DOH, is 15.8%. The DOH calculates that based on the results of the PCR test results but doesn’t release total numbers for how many PCR tests are done daily. The latest 1-day PCR test positivity rate is 16.7%.
Forty South Dakota counties are listed as having “substantial” community spread, while 15 South Dakota counties are listed as “moderate” community spread and 11 South Dakota counties are listed as “minimal” community spread.
Vaccine tracking is now being reported by the state, as of Wednesday, 13,991 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 15,888 doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to 29,778 total persons. There’s been 101 persons completed two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Vaccine data does not include vaccine given to South Dakota Indian Reservations because that is federally allocated.
What to know about the COVID-19 vaccine in South Dakota
Who is charge of the vaccine distribution?
The South Dakota Department of Health developed a 64-page COVID-19 vaccination plan. According to the plan, the DOH has communication with leaders from 32 “points of dispensing” throughout the state.
Who gets a vaccine first in South Dakota?
There is a 3 phase approach of vaccine administration —
- Phase 1: “Potentially Limited Doses Available”
- Phase 2: “Large Number of Doses Available, Supply Likely to Meet Demand”
- Phase 3: “Likely Suffcient Supply, Slowing Demand”
Throughout Phase 1 and Phase 2, South Dakota’s three primary health care systems — Avera, Sanford and Monument Health — will provide the vaccination services to “priority populations.”
Who is in Phase 1 of getting the vaccine?
The state determined through an allocation criteria four key priorities
- Risk for acquiring infection
- Risk of severe outcome due to infection
- Risk of negative societal impact
- Risk of of transmitting infection to others
Based on that criteria, health care workers, first responders and older adults living in congregate settings will receive the first vaccines as described in Phase 1A and Phase 1B.
When will vaccine be available for me?
On Jan. 6, the SD DOH released a new document showing when it expected vaccine availability for certain groups in South Dakota. You can see that document below. Phase 1D, which includes people two underlying health conditions, people 65-years or older and teachers, is expected to start in February. Vaccine for all South Dakotans, isn’t expected until May 2021.
Who has the vaccine in my county?
While the SD DOH oversees the vaccine the distribution, five different health systems have been charged in overseeing vaccine distribution and administration in their area. The five systems are Avera, Sanford, Monument, Mobridge Hospital and Northern Plains Health Network.